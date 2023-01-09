Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 40,718 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

