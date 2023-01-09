Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $70,330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 546,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $39,607,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 442,356 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

