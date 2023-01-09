Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 798 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.53 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

