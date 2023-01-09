Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

