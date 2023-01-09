Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,130,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.