Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $130.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

