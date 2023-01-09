Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 38,355 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUM opened at $492.54 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.65.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.