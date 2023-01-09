Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 59,275 shares.The stock last traded at $83.66 and had previously closed at $83.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

