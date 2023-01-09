Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $143,864.46 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,969,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

