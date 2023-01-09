Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.11. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 5,030 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

