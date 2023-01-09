Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,258,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 213,892 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,250. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

