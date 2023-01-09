Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSI traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $106.00. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

