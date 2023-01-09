Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 431 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

