Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

SHW traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.50. 8,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $333.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.00. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

