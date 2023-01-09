Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.68. 177,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,500,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $192.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

