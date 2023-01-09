Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 825,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,099,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,829. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $160.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.