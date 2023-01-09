Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

