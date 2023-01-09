Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 232,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

