Casper Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $314.65 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,415,505,814 coins and its circulating supply is 10,654,210,858 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,413,160,775 with 10,652,022,209 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02823978 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,811,581.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

