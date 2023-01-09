CBET Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00448151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.54 or 0.01437014 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.60 or 0.31653805 BTC.

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

