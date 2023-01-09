Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 400 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,986,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES remained flat at $27.12 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.81. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

