Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,098,796 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Company Profile

Shares of STOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,750. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.91. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.