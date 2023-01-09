Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,670,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,851 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 457,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.32. 13,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

