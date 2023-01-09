Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $28.61 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,042 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA traded up $6.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.68. 8,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,310. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.