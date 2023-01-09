Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,737 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. 124,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,815. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

