Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

