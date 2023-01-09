Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after acquiring an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mplx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,950. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

