Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 138,379 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,379 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iron Mountain worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,800. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.