Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Raised to €58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($56.38) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLLNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.70) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

