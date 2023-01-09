Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,050. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

