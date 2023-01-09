Chainlink Market Cap Achieves $3.09 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00035390 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $34.82 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00444615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.01445707 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.98 or 0.31404048 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

