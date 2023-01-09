ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 7.4%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 50,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,312,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.