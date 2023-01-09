Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

