Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 3.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNG stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.74. 15,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,602. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

