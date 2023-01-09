Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CHK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

