Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.90 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 13,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,600. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

