Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.17. 6,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $333.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

