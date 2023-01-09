Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 306 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.37. 17,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

