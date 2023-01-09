Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 782 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,928. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

