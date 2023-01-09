Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

