Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 16,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

