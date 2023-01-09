Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $191.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

