Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Chord Energy stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 28.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $484,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,662,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,065 shares of company stock worth $1,077,288. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.