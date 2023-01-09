Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.45.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $227.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,750. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

