Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $540.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

