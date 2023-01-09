CIBC Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$19.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

LCFS traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.77. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.56. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

