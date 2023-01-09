Cindicator (CND) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Cindicator (CND) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $486,488.19 and $103.84 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

