Cindicator Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Cindicator has a market cap of $743,185.77 and approximately $141.51 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

