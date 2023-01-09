Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Citi Trends from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.18. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

