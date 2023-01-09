Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$13,127.86 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy bought 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$13,127.86 ($8,930.51).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, John Abernethy sold 8,800 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$7,365.60 ($5,010.61).

On Monday, October 31st, John Abernethy purchased 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$12,195.00 ($8,295.92).

On Tuesday, October 18th, John Abernethy purchased 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$28,210.00 ($19,190.48).

On Friday, October 14th, John Abernethy purchased 22,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$18,360.00 ($12,489.80).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 69.51.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

Clime Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

